Government sets up advisory committee for AI

The Greek government established on Thursday an advisory committee for artificial intelligence to advice and submit proposals on how Greece can take advantage of the opportunities arising from the use of AI, but also prepare for potential challenges and risks, the prime minister’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

“The geometric progress of Artificial Intelligence makes it necessary to set up an advisory committee with the main objective of preparing the country for the developments that all kinds of applications of this technology will bring, in the direction of participatory resilience, competitiveness, sustainable development and prosperity,” the statement said.

The committee will formulate policy recommendations and outline guidelines for the long-term planning of a national strategy for IT, focusing on the fields of importance for Greece: economy and society, improving productivity, increasing innovation, strengthening infrastructure, managing the effects of the climate crisis, supporting human resources and social cohesion, creating quality jobs, defending national digital sovereignty and improving the operation of the State, according to the statement

The committee members are Constantinos Daskalakis, the Avanessians Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, Kimon Drakopoulos, the Robert R. Dockson Associate Professor in Business Administration at the Data Sciences and Operations department at USC Marshall School of Business, Vangelis Karkaletsis is the Director at the Institute of Informatics and Telecommunications of the NCSR Demokritos, Vasso Kinti is a Professor of Philosophy of Science and Analytical Philosophy in the University of Athens, George Pagoulatos, Greece’s Ambassador to the OECD, Fereniki Panagopoulou, Assistant Professor of Constitutional Law, Data Protection Law, and Bioethics at Panteion University and the Director of the European Laboratory of Bioethics, Technoethics, and Law at Panteion University, Ioannis Pittas, professor at the Department of Computer Science at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Timos Sellis, Director of the Archimedes Research Unit of the “Athena” Research Center, Andreas Stavropoulos is a partner at Threshold (formerly DFJ) Ventures and a member of the firm’s management committee, John Tasioulas, Professor of Ethics and Legal Philosophy at the Faculty of Philosophy, University of Oxford, and inaugural Director of the Institute for Ethics in AI, and Charalampos Tsekeris, Vice President of the National Bioethics & Technoethics Committee, Visiting Professor at the University of Athens, and Principal Researcher at the Institute of Social Research of the National Center for Social Research.

