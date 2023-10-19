ATHEX: Stagnation reigns in stock market

Thursday was a day of mixed fortunes for local stocks as there were blue chips that built on Wednesday’s growth while others reverted to a downward trajectory. However, among all stocks there was a clear majority of those that closed the day with losses, and turnover remained on low levels.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,178.59 points, shedding just 0.02% from Wednesday’s 1,178.88 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.06% to end at 2,885.64 points.

The banks index advanced 0.04%, on Alpha growing 0.79% and Eurobank earning 0.60%, though National gave up 0.74% and Piraeus declined 0.83%. Jumbo improved 2.59%, Titan Cement grabbed 2.52%, Ellaktor collected 2% and Helleniq Energy fetched 1.45%, just as ElvalHalcor contracted 2.31%, Viohalco parted with 2.10% and Public Power Corporation conceded 1.61%.

In total 33 stocks posted gains, 58 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 67.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €75.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.44% to close at 128.43 points.