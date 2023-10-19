ECONOMY RETAIL

Supermarkets see turnover expand almost 10% this year

Supermarket turnover continued to rise, supported by strong inflation in the January-August period, while consumers sought cheaper products, such as private-label ones, a survey by Circana said on Thursday.

The survey said that accumulated turnover in the consumer product market totaled 5.85 billion euros in the eight-month period, up 9.8% from the same period in 2022, of which €4.457 billion represented the food category.

The sales volume was up 1% in the same period. Private-label products raised their market share to 26.2% from 25.5% in the same period last year, recording a 12.9% growth rate.

