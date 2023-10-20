ATHEX: Second week of gains for local bourse

The Greek stock market behaved independently from the rest of the eurozone bourses for one more week. Against a backdrop of market jitters due to the conflict in the Middle East, local stocks have remained on a cautiously upward trajectory since hitting a five-month low on October 9 (the first session after the Hamas attack on Israel).

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,174.91 points, shedding 0.31% from Thursday’s 1,178.59 points. However, on a weekly basis it improved 0.44%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.04% to end at 2,884.56 points, while the banks index expanded 0.37%.

Aegean Airlines gave up 3.16%, Ellaktor parted with 2.94%, Viohalco conceded 1.84%, Titan Cement shed 1.75%, EYDAP shrunk 1.43% and PPC slid 1.41%, as Sarantis advanced 2.13% and Mytilineos augmented 1.82%.

In total 29 stocks presented gains, 66 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 115.8 million euros, up from Thursday’s €67.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.61% to close at 127.65 points.