ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Second week of gains for local bourse

ATHEX: Second week of gains for local bourse

The Greek stock market behaved independently from the rest of the eurozone bourses for one more week. Against a backdrop of market jitters due to the conflict in the Middle East, local stocks have remained on a cautiously upward trajectory since hitting a five-month low on October 9 (the first session after the Hamas attack on Israel).

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,174.91 points, shedding 0.31% from Thursday’s 1,178.59 points. However, on a weekly basis it improved 0.44%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.04% to end at 2,884.56 points, while the banks index expanded 0.37%.

Aegean Airlines gave up 3.16%, Ellaktor parted with 2.94%, Viohalco conceded 1.84%, Titan Cement shed 1.75%, EYDAP shrunk 1.43% and PPC slid 1.41%, as Sarantis advanced 2.13% and Mytilineos augmented 1.82%.

In total 29 stocks presented gains, 66 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 115.8 million euros, up from Thursday’s €67.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.61% to close at 127.65 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Stagnation reigns in stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stagnation reigns in stock market

ATHEX: Bourse rises in the face of European decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse rises in the face of European decline

ATHEX: Stock gains wiped out by closing time
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock gains wiped out by closing time

ATHEX: Mixed day ends with small gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Mixed day ends with small gains

ATHEX: Friday losses chip away at weekly gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Friday losses chip away at weekly gains

ATHEX: Stock rally shows signs of fizzling
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock rally shows signs of fizzling