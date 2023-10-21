ECONOMY

Official unemployment drops 5.9% in September

Registered unemployment totaled 836,713 people in September, a decrease of 52,752 (-5.9%) compared with the same month last year and a decline of 60,830 (-6.8%) from August 2023, the Greek Public Employment Service (DYPA) said in a report on Friday.

It noted that 488,714 registered unemployed (58.4%) were long-term unemployed (out of work for 12 or more months). Men accounted for 278,803 of the total (33.3%) and women 557,910 (66.7%).

The 30-44 age group recorded the biggest number of registered unemployed (274,299 or 32.8% of the total).

Among the country’s regions, Attica and Central Macedonia had the highest number of registered unemployed (297,677 and 169,837, respectively).

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits totaled 181,080 in September.

Employment

