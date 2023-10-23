ECONOMY CYPRUS

New tower opens at Ayia Napa Marina

The chief executive officer of Ayia Napa Marina, Stavros Caramondanis, has hailed the delivery of the marina’s eastern tower to apartment owners in the popular resort as a “historic milestone for investors and all Cypriots.”

During a press conference held last week, Caramondanis emphasized the significance of this project in northeastern Cyprus, in the region of Famagusta, stating that it serves as a jewel in both Cyprus and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

He went on to express pride in Cyprus for hosting such a project and placing the country on the international map of marinas.

The eastern tower of the marina rises 26 stories high and contains 95 apartments, with owners already starting to get their keys.

Additionally, the tower boasts amenities such as a gym, spa and lobby, providing residents with a wide range of services.

Caramondanis also mentioned that the design for the identical west tower is currently under revision, and construction is slated to commence by late next year or early 2025.

The foundation work has been completed, and the necessary studies are presently in progress, he noted.

Cyprus

