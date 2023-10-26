ATHEX: Moderate decline for main index

Geopolitical concerns and US corporate results weighed on the Greek stock market on Thursday, but the benchmark at Athinon Avenue contained its losses toward the end of the session. This is mainly thanks to the flow of positive corporate developments within Greece in the aftermath of the country regaining investment grade.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,177.39 points, shedding 0.66% from Wednesday’s 1,185.24 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.77% to end at 2,904.39 points.

The banks index slipped 0.22%, as National fell 1.50% and Piraeus dropped 1.20%, while Alpha advanced 0.69% and Eurobank added 0.63%.

Among the other blue chips, Mytlineos parted with 4.08%, Aegean Airlines lost 2.60%, Ellaktor gave up 2.32% and Jumbo surrendered 2.27%, as EYDAP grabbed 2.38% and Sarantis improved 1.87%.

In total 37 stocks collected gains, 52 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 96.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €76.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.24% to close at 126.16 points.