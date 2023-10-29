Insurance bill for summer wildfires in Greece nears €50 mln

Compensation payable by insurance companies for property damage inflicted during the wildfires in the summer of 2023 is estimated at almost 49 million euros, according to a report compiled by the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (HAIC), released on Thursday.

The report concerns fire damage in Greece in the months of July (at Saronida, Rhodes, Loutraki and Anchialos) and August (at Fyli, Aspropyrgos, Viotia, Kavala and Evros).

According to data provided by insurance companies for the report, a total of 403 claims were registered, of which 387 relate to property insurance (€48.65 mln), nine claims concerning cars (€43,000) and seven for transportation insurance (€85,000).

This amount is the largest on record to be paid out in Greece for damage during forest fires, noted the head of HAIC’s Property, Reinsurance, Cargo & Hull Committee, Henry Moatsos.

Another report on damages incurred during Storm Daniel in September will be completed and published in the near future, added Moatsos.