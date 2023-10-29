ECONOMY

Insurance bill for summer wildfires in Greece nears €50 mln

Insurance bill for summer wildfires in Greece nears €50 mln

Compensation payable by insurance companies for property damage inflicted during the wildfires in the summer of 2023 is estimated at almost 49 million euros, according to a report compiled by the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (HAIC), released on Thursday.

The report concerns fire damage in Greece in the months of July (at Saronida, Rhodes, Loutraki and Anchialos) and August (at Fyli, Aspropyrgos, Viotia, Kavala and Evros).

According to data provided by insurance companies for the report, a total of 403 claims were registered, of which 387 relate to property insurance (€48.65 mln), nine claims concerning cars (€43,000) and seven for transportation insurance (€85,000).

This amount is the largest on record to be paid out in Greece for damage during forest fires, noted the head of HAIC’s Property, Reinsurance, Cargo & Hull Committee, Henry Moatsos.

Another report on damages incurred during Storm Daniel in September will be completed and published in the near future, added Moatsos.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wind parks approved in charred area
ECONOMY

Wind parks approved in charred area

Support requested for flood- and fire-damaged holiday destinations in Greece
ECONOMY

Support requested for flood- and fire-damaged holiday destinations in Greece

Ministry announces measures to support fire-stricken region of Evros
ECONOMY

Ministry announces measures to support fire-stricken region of Evros

Ministry pledges faster aid payments for wildfire victims
ECONOMY

Ministry pledges faster aid payments for wildfire victims

Rhodes tourism still strong
TOURISM

Rhodes tourism still strong

Greece sends a clear message of safety abroad
ECONOMY

Greece sends a clear message of safety abroad