Industry pressure on RES grid capacity

The rapid development of renewable energy sources and the strong interest in energy transition projects are driving the Greek electrical system to its limits, technically and economically, at surprising speed. At the same time, they create serious obstacles to the country’s productive potential – especially energy-intensive industries – to achieve sustainable energy costs and remain competitive.

Grid capacity for new RES projects has been covered and the Energy Ministry is looking for ways to prevent the market from freezing. Magical solutions, however, do not exist and the scenarios considered by the staff of Minister Thodoros Skylakakis have raised the alarm in the RES market and within the industry, as they overturn investment plans of thousands of green gigawatts and contracts of large industries with RES producers.

Skylakakis’ office has been bombarded in recent days with letters of protest, while major industrialists are reported to have visited the prime minister to communicate the problem that is created for the competitiveness of Greek industry.

At the moment the grid can accommodate a total of 29 GW of RES until 2030, based on the planning by system operator ADMIE, which took into account only the goals of the energy blueprint for a capacity of about 24 GW of RES in 2030 and not the dynamics of the market.

Power capacity of approximately 11.5 GW is occupied by RES projects already installed in the system, while connection offers have been made for projects with power of 15.5 GW, which are expected to operate over a five-year horizon. These two categories add up to a total capacity of 27 GW, while the remaining 2 GW of grid space is reserved for offshore wind farms.

Optimizing the use of existing electrical space is emerging as a solution at the moment, with the ministry planning to mandate battery additions and concurrent power cuts to the 15 GW projects that have reserved grid space but are yet to materialize. Both measures upset investors’ plans, since the addition of batteries increases costs significantly and leads to delays in the implementation of projects, and power cuts reduce returns on investments, which is why the ministry plans to link them with operational support and compensation respectively, to be given through auctions.