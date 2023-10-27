ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Week ends with moderate rise for benchmark

Friday’s mixed session at Athinon Avenue had the blue chip index close in the red, while the majority of stocks managed to drag the benchmark back into the black with the help of a handful of energy blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,178.79 points, adding 0.12% to Thursday’s 1,177.39 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.33%, for its third consecutive week of gains.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.17% to end at 2,899.42 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.29%.

The banks index conceded 0.20%. Piraeus dropped 1.29% and National eased 1.09%, as Alpha grabbed 0.79% and Eurobank earned 0.29%.

Cenergy Holdings jumped 4.22%, Terna Energy collected 2.99% and Public Power Corporation increased 2.21%, just as Jumbo fell 3.87%.

In total 57 stocks registered gains, 37 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 68.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €96.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.39% to close at 125.67 points.

