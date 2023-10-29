The regulations included in the tax bill that will be presented next Tuesday to the cabinet by Greek Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis will be aimed at the portion of freelancers who systematically show extremely low incomes, passing the burden on to other consistent taxpayers.

Hatzidakis announced that these measures aim to tackle tax evasion, among other things.

As sources from the Ministry pointed out, the need to intervene in the taxation system of the self-employed arises from the data of this year’s tax returns for 2022 incomes, which are processed by the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE).

According to AADE, seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month, or 10,920 euros per year. Paradoxically, there are occasions when the income declared by self-employed individuals is lower than the payments they make to employees they have hired.