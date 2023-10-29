ECONOMY

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month

The regulations included in the tax bill that will be presented next Tuesday to the cabinet by Greek Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis will be aimed at the portion of freelancers who systematically show extremely low incomes, passing the burden on to other consistent taxpayers.

Hatzidakis announced that these measures aim to tackle tax evasion, among other things.

As sources from the Ministry pointed out, the need to intervene in the taxation system of the self-employed arises from the data of this year’s tax returns for 2022 incomes, which are processed by the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE).

According to AADE, seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month, or 10,920 euros per year. Paradoxically, there are occasions when the income declared by self-employed individuals is lower than the payments they make to employees they have hired. 

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP

Focus on maintaining the markets’ interest in Greece
ECONOMY

Focus on maintaining the markets’ interest in Greece

Greek VAT gap shrinks to €3.2 bln in 2021
ECONOMY

Greek VAT gap shrinks to €3.2 bln in 2021

Skrekas announces price cuts on 233 supermarket products
ECONOMY

Skrekas announces price cuts on 233 supermarket products

Nicosia unveils policy on housing problem
CYPRUS

Nicosia unveils policy on housing problem

ECB to hold Governing Council meeting in Athens
BANKING

ECB to hold Governing Council meeting in Athens