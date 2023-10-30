ECONOMY

Authorities to probe influencers’ social media commercial practices

File photo. [AP]

The Development Ministry, supported by digital tools provided by the European Commission, will conduct an investigation into the commercial practices employed by influencers on their social media accounts in the upcoming weeks. The primary aim is to safeguard consumers from deceptive commercial tactics.

In accordance with the Development Ministry’s statement, as part of the European Commission’s initiative (EU Sweeps) involving investigations across EU member states, the General Directorate of Market and Consumer Protection under the General Secretariat of Commerce will scrutinize the commercial strategies used by influencers on social media. They do this when promoting or offering products and services from cooperating companies (brands).

This pan-European investigation serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it aims to pinpoint social media posts by influencers that might mislead consumers through testimonials, reviews, or listings, thereby impacting their buying decisions and resulting in financial losses. Secondly, it seeks to verify if influencers adequately disclose their affiliation with companies and provide contact information.

Both the European Commission and the Ministry of Development extend an invitation to influencers and all participants in the digital marketing industry to explore the Influencer Legal Hub platform. This initiative offers comprehensive information on legal obligations, ethical commercial practices, and the relevant European consumer protection standards. [AMNA]

Media Business

