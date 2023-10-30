Citizens’ complaints submission digital platform goes live

The new digital platform that allows citizens to file complaints regarding corruption and tax evasion went live on Monday via myaade.gov.gr.

Citizens can file complaints by name or anonymously by selecting one of the three categories, which are corruption, tax violations, or customs violations.

Citizens who report cases of tax evasion through the ‘Appodixi’ (‘Receipt’) application, which allows taxpayers to check the authenticity of receipts they are given, will get a financial ‘bonus’, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Monday, during a presentation of the platform.

He said details of this bonus will be included in the draft taxation bill with measures against tax evasion that will be presented to the cabinet on Tuesday. [Kathimerini/AMNA]