ECONOMY

Citizens’ complaints submission digital platform goes live

Citizens’ complaints submission digital platform goes live

The new digital platform that allows citizens to file complaints regarding corruption and tax evasion went live on Monday via myaade.gov.gr.

Citizens can file complaints by name or anonymously by selecting one of the three categories, which are corruption, tax violations, or customs violations.

Citizens who report cases of tax evasion through the ‘Appodixi’ (‘Receipt’) application, which allows taxpayers to check the authenticity of receipts they are given, will get a financial ‘bonus’, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Monday, during a presentation of the platform.

He said details of this bonus will be included in the draft taxation bill with measures against tax evasion that will be presented to the cabinet on Tuesday. [Kathimerini/AMNA]

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece’s HFSF launches process to sell 9% stake in Alpha Bank
ECONOMY

Greece’s HFSF launches process to sell 9% stake in Alpha Bank

Greek fish farming and its smuggling mafia
AQUACULTURE

Greek fish farming and its smuggling mafia

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month
ECONOMY

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP

Focus on maintaining the markets’ interest in Greece
ECONOMY

Focus on maintaining the markets’ interest in Greece

Greek VAT gap shrinks to €3.2 bln in 2021
ECONOMY

Greek VAT gap shrinks to €3.2 bln in 2021