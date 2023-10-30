ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Cautious optimism at Athinon Ave

The Greek bourse has entered the week of major companies’ third-quarter result announcements, and traders remained rather cautious on Monday, opting to heed the trend set by the rest of the European markets – i.e. slightly upward on reduced turnover. Mid-caps outperformed, with the majority of stocks securing gains at the start of the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,186.38 points, adding 0.64% to Friday’s 1,178.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.53% to end at 2,914.75 points, and mid-caps advanced 1.36%.

The banks index improved 0.90%, on Eurobank growing 1.70%, Piraeus rising 1.30% and Alpha grabbing 1%, while National gave up 0.48%. Aegean Airlines earned 3.25%, Cenergy Holdings advanced 3.20% and Viohalco collected 2.66%, just as Mytilineos parted with 1.65%.

In total 54 stocks recorded gains, 41 took losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last four weeks, amounting to 57.2 million euros, down from Friday’s €68.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.23% to 125.96 points. 

