Powerful passport of Cyprus

Cyprus’ passport is currently the 21st most powerful globally, with a total score of 104.00. This ranking considers not only travel opportunities but also taxation, global reputation, dual citizenship policies, and personal freedom.

To evaluate the travel aspect, which makes up 50% of the score, experts analyzed data from sources like the IATA and the Henley Index. They assessed how many countries a Cyprus passport holder can visit without a visa, with a visa upon arrival, or through an electronic travel authorization (eTA). Cyprus received a travel score of 168, indicating access to 168 different destinations without needing a visa, visa on arrival, or an eTA. Additionally, 82 places require either a physical visa or an eVisa.

Cyprus scored 30 in the taxation category, which was 20% of the score, reflecting its willingness to let citizens relocate to reduce their tax burden.

Another 10% of the score reflects how welcoming other countries are to Cypriots, and Cyprus received a score of 40, indicating that its citizens typically receive a warm welcome abroad. A further 10% of the score assesses the ease with which Cyprus citizens can have two passports. Cyprus scored 50.