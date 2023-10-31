ECONOMY

Greek central banker calls for tougher crackdown on tax evasion

Greek central banker calls for tougher crackdown on tax evasion
[ANA-MPA]

Calling for a comprehensive action plan to tackle burgeoning tax evasion, Greek Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras on Tuesday warned that the size of the shadow economy is estimated at nearly 21% of gross domestic product.

Speaking at the 19th edition of the Tax Forum in Athens, Stournaras stressed that even though the exact size of the informal economy is hard to assess, several surveys point to a problem that is bigger than in other countries. For example, he said, Greece has the fourth highest VAT gap in the European Union, equal to 19.7% of total VAT (or 3 billion euros). 

Stournaras said that tax evasion appears to be more prolific among self-employed professionals and very small enterprises.

He went on to recommend six measures for dealing with the problem: expanding the use of electronic transactions and the use of POS, offering incentives for payments with debit cards and through banks, offering incentives in the form of tax exemptions to reveal transactions in sectors with high evasion, upgrading the electronic tools of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, simplifying the tax system and intensifying efforts to cultivate a responsible tax culture.

Economy Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Containing VAT evasion can boost revenues by €2 bln
ECONOMY

Containing VAT evasion can boost revenues by €2 bln

Greek 2024 draft budget sees 3% growth rate
ECONOMY

Greek 2024 draft budget sees 3% growth rate

Containing ‘gray’ transactions
PROPERTY TAXATION

Containing ‘gray’ transactions

One in three firms evades tax
TAXATION

One in three firms evades tax

Tax authority taking closer look at online transactions
ECONOMY

Tax authority taking closer look at online transactions

Declaring war on tax evasion
ECONOMY

Declaring war on tax evasion