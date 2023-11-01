CCHBC posts 15.3% rise in organic revenue in Q3

Coca-Cola HBC AG on Tuesday reported a 15.3% increase in organic revenue in the third quarter of 2023, with organic revenue growth of 17% in the year.

The company said its own volume growth was 2.2% led by strategic priority categories, with Sparkling +1.5%, Energy +24.8% and Coffee +33.5% in the July-September period, while organic revenue per case growth was 12.9%, reflecting the cumulative benefits of revenue growth management initiatives over the last 12 months across all categories and segments.

In established markets organic revenue increased by 7.7%, in developing markets it rose 15.9%, while in emerging markets organic it was up 21.8%.