ATHEX: Minor drop for index in October

Greek stocks edged higher for a third session in a row, taking the benchmark close to 1,200 points on Tuesday. However, that was not enough to prevent a negative result for October, which closed with monthly losses of 1.34% for the main index. That was the third consecutive month with a decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,193.10 points, adding 0.57% to Monday’s 1,186.38 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.44% to end at 2,927.62 points.

Nevertheless the banks index contracted 0.58%, as Eurobank conceded 0.96%, National eased 0.44%, Piraeus was down 0.36% and Alpha parted with 0.35%.

Among the other blue chips, Titan Cement soared 4.58%, OPAP improved 3.76%, Cenergy Holdings jumped 3.59%, Quest Holdings earned 3.14% and Viohalco decreased 2.28%, while Sarantis gave up 1.13%.

In total 64 stocks obtained gains, 38 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 80.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €57.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.37% to close at 126.42 points.