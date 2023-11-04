ECONOMY

East Port Said eyes Thessaloniki as gateway

The administration of East Port Said, at the northern entrance of the Suez Canal, appears to “view” the port of Thessaloniki as a potential gateway to the Balkans and Europe for perishable Egyptian goods but also for Egyptian green hydrogen in the future, according to an Athens-Macedonian News Agency interview with East Port Said General Manager Aly Assem Ibrahim on Friday.

At the same time, Ibrahim is promoting the creation of a cruise line which will connect Thessaloniki with Port Said.

He said discussions are under way on the above issues in the context of a cooperation memorandum signed with the Thessaloniki Port Authority (ThPA).

Ibrahim was in Thessaloniki to participate in the 1st international Southeast Europe Connectivity Forum.

According to the East Port Said director, cooperation with the port of Thessaloniki, which he believes will become one of the main gateways to the Balkans, will be a mutually beneficial, win-win proposition.

