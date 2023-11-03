ATHEX: Fourth week of growth on bourse

Despite the evaporation of Friday’s early gains by the close at the Greek stock market, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue finished the week with significant gains, as the marginal drop on the day put an end to the five-session rising streak. The picture on the day was mixed picture, with winners slightly outnumbering losers and banks ending up with moderate losses, as the nine-month results announced had already been priced in.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,219.77 points, shedding just 0.02% from Thursday’s 1,219.99 points. On a weekly basis it grew 3.48%, for its fourth straight week of gains.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index also contracted 0.02%, ending up at 2,981.22 points, and the banks index declined 0.38%, with Alpha falling 0.59%, National down 0.58% and Piraeus easing 0.48%. Eurobank stayed put. Terna Energy gave up 1.88% and Viohalco conceded 1.77%.

In total 50 stocks recorded gains, 47 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 87.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €93.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.13% to 127.27 points.