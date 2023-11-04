Probing professionals with discrepancies

Tax authorities are completing cross-checking on 3.8 million tax registration numbers yielding significant results about taxpayers with high gross receipts and zero profits, but that is not the end of the process: In the coming period, possibly within the month, cross checks will also begin for those who declare higher profits but there is still a big difference with their declared gross income.

As National Economy and Finance Ministry officials said this week, the 20% of professionals who declare higher incomes than the presumptive one will be checked by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE). Sources say taxpayers with high incomes and even higher gross receipts will be audited via indirect audit techniques, for their actual income to be determined.

Essentially, a section of professionals and self-employed people declare more income to the tax office today, but the gap between net and gross is huge. Now they too are being included in the audit frame in order to limit the concealment of taxable material as much as possible.

Until now, with the aim of avoiding scrutiny or differentiating themselves from the larger segment with incomes up to 10,000 euros, they declared higher incomes. Professionals who declare more than €10,000 amount to approximately 140,000. Of these, those who show a large mismatch of earnings and gross income will be screened.

At the same time, the cross checks on 3.8 million taxpayers and cases with very high gross revenues and zero profits or losses have been targeted. The data have already been received by the auditing authorities and in the near future they will be called by the tax office for explanations. According to tax administration sources, both for cases where the gap between gross and net is established and for those with zero profits or losses, the indirect techniques for determining the real income will be activated. This is in the cases where a loss is declared in at least three consecutive years and the method of financing the business by which its obligations are covered does not appear; when there is a significant mismatch between purchases, sales and inventories; as long as the gross profit rate obtained from the declared results is different from the one obtained based on the purchase and sales documents; or when a company does not provide data after two invitations by the tax administration.