Rents well below asking rates

The house price rally has inflated the expectations of rental property owners who are trying to maximize their monthly income. Comparing the prices asked in classified ads with those included in lease agreements, it turns out that the discrepancies are large.

Using asking price data from the Spitogatos Insights online classifieds network and data on the actual prices on lease contracts from the annual report of real estate agency network RE/MAX Hellas, significant discrepancies are seen, reaching 45%. This points to misinformation of many landlords about the actual rent their assets can fetch, or even their mistaken belief there is demand at their asking rates. This reveals the “parallel reality” many landlords find themselves in and is indicative of the difficulties most interested tenants face.

The figures indicate that rentals in suburbs of Athens such as Halandri, Maroussi or Agia Paraskevi are advertised at rates similar to the actual rents paid in the more upmarket downtown district of Kifissia. Likewise, in Egaleo and Haidari, in western Athens, ads bear amounts actually paid for renting houses in Kastella and Pasalimani, the most popular areas in Piraeus.

These statistics show there is a large gap, which prospective tenants could exploit to their benefit when bargaining.