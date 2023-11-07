Pharmathen acquires local firm CBL Patras

Pharmathen pharmaceuticals has acquired CBL Patras peptide material suppliers, it was reported on Monday.

Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pharmathen specializes in one of the most extensive and technologically advanced pipelines in long-acting injectables (LAI), sustained release formulations and preservative-free ophthalmics.

Pharmathen’s portfolio consists of over 100 products, produced at its facility in Sapes, Rodopi, northern Greece, and at its modernized production unit in Pallini, Attica.

The acquisition of CBL confirms Pharmathen’s commitment to innovation and long-term growth, further strengthening its position in the global market for therapeutic peptides, which is currently valued at 38 billion euros and is expected to reach €100 billion by 2033, it was added in an announcement.

CBL Patras SA was founded in 1990 by Professor Kleomenis Barlos, and is one of the key suppliers of peptide raw materials and peptide intermediates in Europe, offering industrial and commercial-scale proprietary and generic GMP peptides.