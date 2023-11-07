EFKA cases delay justice

Hundreds of thousands of pensioner cases which since 2015 have included claims for retroactive amounts for cuts deemed illegal by the Council of State, but also others, concerning the return of interest as the refunds of the main pensions became interest-free, or the recalculation of pensions, are piled up in administrative courts around the country. They are resulting in significant delays to the delivery of justice, not only for pensioners, but also for thousands of citizens with non-social security cases.

At the Athens Administrative Court of First Instance alone, cases against the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) for such claims amount to 4,000, with the Ministry of Justice estimating that they concern 80% of the boards and cause congestion in the process of awarding justice.

A few days ago, a working meeting was held between Minister of Justice Giorgos Floridis, Minister of Labor Adonis Georgiadis and Deputy Minister Vassilis Spanakis, with the participation of justice and EFKA officials. They decided to draw up a plan for the immediate release of more than 4,000 pending cases concerning EFKA at the Athens Administrative Court of First Instance so as to speed up the administration of justice.

As lawyer Loukas Apostolidis points out, the decongestion of the administrative courts from the tens of thousands of EFKA cases, concerning the retroactive payments of thousands of pensioners, is a very important issue which can be dealt with either judicially or with a legislative initiative of the government.

According to well-informed insiders, these are cases concerning cuts in benefits, mainly pensions, from laws dating back to the bailouts period. The cases that will likely be vindicated, based on the Supreme Court decisions, are the appeals of 350,000 pensioners, individuals or groups, which have been submitted to the country’s courts of first instance, before July 2020, and concern retroactive amounts of supplementary benefits and handouts for June 2015 to May 2016.