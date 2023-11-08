Cyprus posts decline in life expectancy

Life expectancy in Cyprus declined to 81.3 years in 2021, as the latest data released by Eurostat, the statistical service of the European Union, reveal.

Throughout the past decade, life expectancy in the European Union had exhibited a consistent upward trend, peaking at an average of 81.3 years in 2019. However, in the subsequent years 2020 and 2021, a drop in life expectancy became evident.

During the same period, Cyprus experienced a gradual but slower increase in life expectancy, culminating in a decrease in 2021. Specifically, life expectancy in Cyprus was 82.3 years in 2019, remained relatively stable at 82.4 years in 2020, and fell to 81.3 years in 2021.

In the EU, life expectancy in 2021 was 80.1 years, with women’s life expectancy standing at 82.9 years, surpassing that of men by 5.7 years (77.2 years). Women are expected to live longer than men in all 242 EU regions for which data are available.

In Cyprus, life expectancy among women in 2021 was 83.4 years, while among men, it was 79.2 years, reflecting a 4.2-year difference.

Cyprus is considered a single region at the NUTS 2 level, used to calculate life expectancy.