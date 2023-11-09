Intrakat’s acquisition of Aktor gets watchdog’s nod

Intrakat announced on Wednesday that the acquisition of all the shares of Aktor has been approved by the Competition Commission, thus putting the Intrakat Group’s vision of creating a strong pillar in construction in Southeast Europe on track for immediate completion, which will generate value for the economy and the country.

The vice chairman of the board and managing director of Intrakat, Alexandros Exarchou, welcomed the decision and said: “With the acquisition of Aktor, the completion of which will be implemented immediately, Intrakat is developing into a pivotal player in the market, not only in Greece, but also in Southeast Europe. This is a milestone in the course of our group, which seals our dynamic growth path and our strategic choice to create a leading business pillar, with an expanded portfolio of activities.”

He added, “The acquisition reflects the strong confidence of our shareholders in the prospects of the group, the construction industry and the country itself.”