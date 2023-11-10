Hellenic Post upgrade to turn it into modern, fully competitive company

The plan for the restructuring of Hellenic Post (ELTA) is progressing rapidly, with an emphasis on the reorganization and upgrade of the network.

According to the CEO of ELTA, Grigoris Sklikas, the new business plan, which has been fully under way since July and is gradually unfolding over a period of 18 months, “aims to upgrade the experience and service of customers and to increase our efficiency, as a modern and fully competitive postal services company, while at the same time creating conditions for its further development.”

“We are gradually transforming ELTA from a cumbersome and costly organization into a modern, extroverted and fully competitive postal service force that responds to the new conditions,” he added.