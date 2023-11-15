ECONOMY

HFSF-NBG book-building process begins

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday launched the book-building process to offer 20% of its equity stake in National Bank.

HFSF will offer up to 182,943,031 shares of National Bank with the option for an additional 1.99% stake.

The book-building offer envisages both domestic and international investors: Domestic investors will be able to get up to 15% of the public offer and the remaining 85% will be offered through accelerated book-building to international investors.

The process concludes on Thursday.

Banking

