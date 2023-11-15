ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks edge even higher amid caution

Athinon Avenue recorded a third successive day of gains on Wednesday, on the back of Tuesday’s major rise, though this time traders appeared to be more interested in carefully taking positions than spreading their buying across the board. This was also reflected in the day’s turnover, which was reduced compared to the two previous days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,238.76 points, adding 0.28% to Tuesday’s 1,235.27 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23%, ending up at 3,014.22 points.

The banks index gained just 0.09%, as Piraeus earned 1.06% and Alpha advanced 0.54%, while Eurobank stayed put and National declined 0.86%.

Among the other blue chips, Lamda Development grew 2.78%, Quest Holdings collected 2.45%, and Cenergy Holdings and Sarantis grabbed 2.21%, just as Motor Oil parted with 3.66% and ElvalHalcor decreased 1.97%.

In total 60 stocks registered gains, 41 reported losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 96.9 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €124.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to 127.08 points. 

