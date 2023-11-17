Athens taken to European Court over state arrears

Greece has been taken to the European Court of Justice for the issue of overdue public debts.

After the discipline imposed by the bailouts and enhanced post-bailout supervision, leading to a reduction in the total amount of arrears and the near disappearance of pension arrears, progress has stalled and there has even been an increase in amounts.

In July, according to Finance Ministry data, arrears were at almost 2.1 billion euros, compared to €1.71 billion in December 2022, €1.30 billion in December 2021, and €4.7 billion in December 2015.

The main problem is hospitals, as also emerges from the Commission’s appeal, which notes that the referral for improper application of the directive on late payments is “due to excessive delays in payments by public hospitals to their suppliers.”

Of the €2.099 billion of overdue public debt in July, €1.114 billion concerned hospitals.

“These excessive payment delays by public hospitals,” notes the Commission, “impede the competitiveness and resilience of businesses operating in the health sector.”