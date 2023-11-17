Handouts for 2.3 million people

Finance Ministry officials want to avoid any more promises on provisioning, as the six-monthly visit of the eurozone institutions is expected in March as part of the simple post-program supervision, while a series of rating agency assessments are imminent.

About 2.3 million citizens who belong to the most vulnerable social groups will share the amount of 353 million euros from the budgetary overperformance, the government announced on Thursday.

“We were committed to scraping the bottom of the barrel to find the required resources to support our most vulnerable fellow citizens. The overperformance of the economy and by extension the overperformance of the budget facilitated our effort,” said Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis. In total, amounts reaching €717 million will be granted in December and they include the measures that have already been announced, such as the allowance of €100-200 to pensioners with a “personal difference” (the difference between pensions issued before and after May 2016), double the Market Pass amount and its extension for November and in December for citizens in areas affected by the recent disasters, the heating allowance for all energy sources, which from January 1, 2024 is also extended to electricity bills, the Youth Pass for young people aged 18-19 and the 8% increase to the minimum guaranteed income.

According to Deputy Minister Thanos Petralias, “as shown by the 10-month budget execution data, the Greek economy continues to perform well. This allows us to announce an additional measure of support, the only one that is targeted at vulnerable households, in continuation of what we have already announced, without deviating from the budget objectives.”

The extraordinary allowance will be paid to the following groups of citizens: 800,000 beneficiaries of the child benefit, who will receive an additional one-and-a-half-installment of child benefit; some 1.055 million pensioners who either have no personal difference or have less than €10 and receive a sum of main pensions up to €700 will receive extraordinary aid of €150; 210,000 beneficiaries of the minimum guaranteed income will receive an additional 50% of the monthly allowance; and beneficiaries of the OPECA disability allowance, who stand to collect €200.