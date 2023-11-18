ECONOMY

Income increase to help tackle price hikes

Income increase to help tackle price hikes

“The third important link in the chain, in addition to controls and targeted interventions, is the interventions to increase citizens’ income,” government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said in an interview with Skai TV on Friday morning, talking about the government’s initiatives to address high prices.

He emphasized that, in general, the question of soaring prices “is indeed the biggest problem that concerns the whole of Greek society and especially those who are in greater need and face more difficulties every day from this imported problem.”

He argued that “the government is doing many things about it. None of them on their own solves the problem, but all together they improve things and mitigate the repercussions. Already, the initiative – which the ministry is firmly on top of, through Development Minister Kostas Skrekas – of a constant price reduction of at least 5% for six months seems to be paying off. The price codes have exceeded 850. We promised 500, but we are well on the way to getting 1,000 codes included in the measure. These must have a proven low price, at least 5% [lower],” Marinakis explained.

Inflation

