PM briefed on progress of counter-inflation initiatives during supermarket visit

During a Saturday visit to a supermarket in Athens Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the “permanent price reduction” scheme. This initiative has incorporated over 868 product codes spanning 37 categories of goods.

Additionally, he was updated on the ongoing implementation of the “household basket” program.

Accompanied by Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, Mitsotakis engaged in discussions with both store employees and customers during his visit.

Inflation

