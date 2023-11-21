ECB monetary policy should be attentive and focused, says Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks during a news conference following the ECB’s monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, October 27, 2022. [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]

President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde, in her speech in Berlin on Tuesday, warned of a possible rise in inflation in the coming months and advised to stay “attentive and focused.”

Lagarde urged the EU to “not rush to premature conclusions based on short-term developments.”

“This is not the time to start declaring victory,” she added.

Markets expect the ECB’s next move to be a rate cut in April or June. However, Lagarde said interest rates could remain constant for a few more terms.

“Our monetary policy is in a phase where we need to be attentive to the different forces affecting inflation – but always firmly focused on our mandate of price stability,” she concluded.