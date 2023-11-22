ECONOMY

State borrowing plan at €9 bln in 2024

State borrowing plan at €9 bln in 2024

Greek state borrowing will reach 9 billion euros in 2024, of which €4 billion is in net borrowing and €5.4 billion in bond repayment, according to the 2024 state budget.

The Greek state raised around €11.25 billion from capital markets through auctions and syndicated bond issues in 2023, while the state’s short-term borrowing – including the outstanding amount of treasury bills and repos – totaled €61.8 billion, from €24.8 billion in 2015 (€11.753 billion in treasury bills and €48.296 billion in repos).

The 2024 borrowing strategy is expected to be limited, focusing on ensuring liquidity in the bond market combined with exploiting any opportunities offered by the country’s participation in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).

The borrowing program will also include issuance of state bonds focusing on green and sustainable growth, seeking to expand the investments base and improving the country’s image in international markets.

Greece has already begun legal procedures with eurozone member-states for a further early repayment of loans worth €5.29 billion maturing in 2024 and 2025.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Investments key to budget
FINANCE

Investments key to budget

VAT cut becomes permanent
FINANCE

VAT cut becomes permanent

New carrots toward green transition
ENERGY

New carrots toward green transition

Gov’t insists on presumed income rules
TAXATION

Gov’t insists on presumed income rules

Hefty fines for those who do not update myDATA
FINANCE

Hefty fines for those who do not update myDATA

Handouts for 2.3 million people
FINANCE

Handouts for 2.3 million people