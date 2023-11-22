Athens submits request for third RRF loans batch

Greece made an official third request to the European Commission for payment of loans worth 1.85 billion euros in the framework of the Recovery and Resilience Fund mechanism, the European Commission said in an announcement on Wednesday.

“This request is related to the target which requires signing of €3.5 billion of RRF loans by financial institutions and commercial banks with enterprises to support private investments related to green transition, digital transition and innovation. Greece has submitted this request earlier, reflecting faster-than-expected absorption of loans by the country’s private sector,” the Commission said.

Greece submitted a payment request for subsidies worth €1.72 billion in May 2023, which is currently being assessed by the Commission.

Commenting on the payment request, Alternate National Economy and Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis said it was further proof that the country was fulfilling its goals and is consistent with the landmarks set by the RRF.