ECONOMY ROTATING PRESIDENCY

New minister for EU affairs in Cyprus

The plenary of the Cyprus Parliament unanimously passed a law last Thursday providing for the appointment and powers of the deputy minister to the president for European affairs, for the purposes of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Cyprus assumes the rotating presidency of the EU in 2026.

The deputy minister will have overall political supervision for the preparation during the first half of the year 2026 of the presidency of the Council.

The law provides for the appointment, by act of the president of the republic, of a deputy minister to the president for European affairs, as well as the duration of their term of office, which begins on a date determined by the president of the republic in his act of appointment and ends on July 31, 2026.

The responsibilities of the deputy minister, which include, among other things, the political supervision of the Secretariat of the Cyprus Presidency of the European Union, the political representation in EU institutions and the coordination of the program and priorities of the Cyprus presidency. They will also have the responsibility for organizing meetings in Cyprus, in the context of the presidency.

