Greek budget records primary surplus of 6.08 billion euros in Jan-Oct

The Greek state budget demonstrated a primary surplus of 6.08 billion euros during the January-October period, surpassing the targeted surplus of 5.607 billion euros and marking a notable improvement from the primary deficit of 350 million euros recorded in the same period last year, as reported by the Finance Ministry in a budget execution update using an amended cash basis.

Key figures include net revenue reaching 53.925 billion euros, exceeding targets by 49 million euros, and regular budget revenue totaling 59.474 billion euros, surpassing targets by 49 million euros. Tax revenue amounted to 50.718 billion euros, with notable increases in VAT revenue (2.0 million euros rise to 19.585 billion euros), special consumption tax revenue (8.0 million euros rise to 5.806 billion euros), property tax revenue (1.0 million euros rise to 2.235 billion euros), and income tax revenue (15 million euros increase to 16.934 billion euros). Social contribution revenue reached 48 million euros, transfer revenue amounted to 5.098 billion euros (up 4.0 million from targets), selling of goods and services totaled 734 million euros (up 7.0 million from targets), and other revenue reached 2.871 billion euros.

Tax returns stood at 5.55 billion euros, and Public Investment Program revenue reached 2.81 billion euros (up 2.0 million from targets).

For the ten-month period, budget spending amounted to 54.406 billion euros, down 430 million from targets but up 767 million from the same period last year, primarily due to increased interest payments. Regular budget spending saw a decrease of 464 million from targets. Public Investment Program payments reached 7.73 billion euros, up 34 million from targets.

In October, budget revenue amounted to 5.628 billion euros, with regular budget revenue at 6.193 billion euros. Tax returns totaled 564 million euros, and Public Investment Program revenue was 109 million euros.

[AMNA]