ATHEX: Banks grow, most other stocks drop

The Greek stock market benchmark came off a 12-week high on Tuesday to post minimal losses, in what was a mixed session that saw banks return to price growth and the majority of stocks heading lower, while turnover remained at Monday’s high levels. The credit sector apparently benefited from the European Commission’s acceptance of the extension of the Hercules program of bad-loan servicing subsidies.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,264.69 points, shedding 0.05% from Monday’s 1,265.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.21%, ending at 3,084.05 points.

The banks index advanced 1.23% on Alpha growing 1.94%, National collecting 1.51%, Piraeus earning 0.89% and Eurobank grabbing 0.54%. Sarantis sank 4.47%, Ellaktor fell 3.26%, Cenergy Holdings parted with 2.73% and Lamda Development dropped 2.66%, while Public Power Corporation augmented 2.38%.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 53 reported losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 116.7 million euros, down from Monday’s €120.2 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.50% to 131.49 points. 

