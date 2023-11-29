Professional fee is halved

The draft law on the taxation of self-employed professionals is being submitted to Parliament with small but essential corrections.

Based on feedback from 2,800 professionals and suggestions from agencies, the finance staff decided to halve the 2024 fee for practicing a profession (“telos epitidevmatos”), implement a 50% reduction on presumptive income for single-parent families and disabled people, and a full exemption for disabled people with a disability rate of over 80%.

Also, in the final text it is made clear that the presumptive income can be objected to by all taxpayers. It is up to self-employed professionals to challenge the amount resulting from the presumption of a minimum income. They would be required to request an audit by the tax authorities to prove the accuracy of their declaration of income as less than the presumed one.

Finally, the method of calculating the presumptive income will also be modified in the event that a company declares a higher gross income than the average of the sector. According to the final regulation, the surcharge amounts to 5% on the amount by which the debtor’s turnover exceeds the average annual turnover of the sector.

Therefore, as of this year (the 2023 incomes to be declared in 2024), freelancers, the self-employed and single-owner enterprises will be taxed presumptively. The minimum assumed income amounts to 10,920 euros, which will change according to the years of activity. For the first three years of activity there will be no presumptive income. In the fourth year it will be reduced by 67%, in the fifth it will be reduced by 33% and in the sixth year the assumed income will reach €10,920, while after 12 years it will rise to €14,196.

It is noted that the minimum income up to the amount of €14,196 concerns the 84% of professionals who do not have employees.

The presumed income is reduced by 50% for professionals with a disability of 67% to 79%, those who carry out an activity and have their main residence in settlements with a population of up to 500 inhabitants (or islands up to 3,100 inhabitants) etc.