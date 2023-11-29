ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index at high unseen since September 6

ATHEX: Index at high unseen since September 6

The main index of the Greek stock market rose to highs unseen since September 6 on Wednesday, on the combination of the end-of-year window dressing for many investors and the prospect of a possible credit rating upgrade for Greece by Fitch on Friday. The benchmark spent the entire day in the black and the daily turnover managed to clear the 100-million-euro bar for another session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,271.20 points, adding 0.51% to Tuesday’s 1,264.69 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.39%, ending at 3,096.01 points.

The banks index improved 0.28%, as Eurobank grabbed 1.11%, Piraeus earned 1.07% and National advanced 0.55%, while Alpha parted with 1.65%.

Terna Energy outperformed, rising 3.48%. Cenergy Holdings augmented 1.77% and OTE telecom collected 1.15%, just as Athens Water (EYDAP) declined 2.15%.

In total 65 stocks made gains, 35 recorded losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €106.1 million, down from Tuesday’s €116.7 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.60% to 132.28 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Banks grow, most other stocks drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks grow, most other stocks drop

ATHEX: New 12-week high for the benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: New 12-week high for the benchmark

ATHEX: Minor losses at end of week of advance
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor losses at end of week of advance

ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher once again
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher once again

ATHEX: Index reaches highest point in 11 weeks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index reaches highest point in 11 weeks

ATHEX: Coca-Cola and National contain drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Coca-Cola and National contain drop