ATHEX: Index at high unseen since September 6

The main index of the Greek stock market rose to highs unseen since September 6 on Wednesday, on the combination of the end-of-year window dressing for many investors and the prospect of a possible credit rating upgrade for Greece by Fitch on Friday. The benchmark spent the entire day in the black and the daily turnover managed to clear the 100-million-euro bar for another session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,271.20 points, adding 0.51% to Tuesday’s 1,264.69 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.39%, ending at 3,096.01 points.

The banks index improved 0.28%, as Eurobank grabbed 1.11%, Piraeus earned 1.07% and National advanced 0.55%, while Alpha parted with 1.65%.

Terna Energy outperformed, rising 3.48%. Cenergy Holdings augmented 1.77% and OTE telecom collected 1.15%, just as Athens Water (EYDAP) declined 2.15%.

In total 65 stocks made gains, 35 recorded losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €106.1 million, down from Tuesday’s €116.7 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.60% to 132.28 points.