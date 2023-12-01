Shampoo from coffee grounds

Greek startup Coffe-eco is developing cosmetics and packaging (containers) from espresso grounds, having discovered an extraction method that utilizes the antioxidant actions and nutrients of many people’s favorite daily drink.

The company’s innovation has come on to the radar of large industries, which Coffe-eco supplies with processed coffee raw material for the production of their final products, from the formula to the final packaging.

Such is the case of Papoutsanis, with which the Greek startup has developed a new line of premium amenities for hotels from espresso leftovers.

“We collected the raw coffee material, processed it and developed two raw materials. One is used as an ingredient for the production of shampoo, conditioner, scrub, soap and lip balm by the Papoutsanis company. Essentially, we take coffee waste and extract and develop an active raw material that is incorporated into its formulas. This raw material has an antioxidant effect and strengthens the skin microbiome,” says CEO Alexis Pantziaros.

“We are also developing raw material for the production of bioplastic. Papoutsanis makes the packaging of the products with raw material from espresso leftovers. We have processed this raw material,” he explains.