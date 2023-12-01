‘Work From Greece’ visits destinations

Workfromgreece.gr, an initiative of Marketing Greece, carried out a series of actions over the last few weeks in Athens, Paros, Evia, Hania, Kalamata and Syros, with the aim of attracting the interest of digital nomads and remote workers to Greek destinations, as well as to hold a discussion with local tourism communities about the phenomenon of digital nomads.

In the context of Digital Nomad Stays, “NomadsTwoGo” were introduced to the everyday life of Athens, Evia, and Paros, “Julia’s Days Off” experienced the autumnal side of Hania, “Red White Adventures” discovered the experience of living and working in Messinia, and especially in Kalamata, and the “Our Travelness” family enjoyed daily life on Syros.

A series of workshops were held in Hania, Kalamata and Syros, with invitations extended to digital nomads from Digital Nomad Stays and members of the local tourist community, where the opportunities and challenges that arise, as well as the potential of this group, were analyzed.

“The phenomenon of digital nomads still maintains its attractiveness as well as its potential, offering destinations the opportunity to create a tourism model that reinforces the direction of sustainable development,” said Nikos Diamantopoulos, general manager of Marketing Greece.