ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse posts 6.88% leap in November

ATHEX: Bourse posts 6.88% leap in November

November proved to be a very profitable month for the Greek stock market, and not only for bank stocks, whose index soared 12.44%, but also for the benchmark, which has grabbed 6.88% from October 31. The month ended with a high-trade day due to index rebalancing and gains for most stocks, which took the main index to a new 12-week high on Thursday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,275.13 points, adding 0.31% to Wednesday’s 1,271.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.54%, ending at 3,112.62 points.

The banks index rose 0.83%, as Piraeus rose 1.62%, National earned 1.32%, Alpha advanced 0.39% and Eurobank collected 0.21%. OTE telecom jumped 2.20% and Mytilineos improved 1.55%, while Sarantis sank 2.73%, Autohellas declined 2.72%, EYDAP parted with 2.19% and Ellaktor gave up 2.02%.

In total 50 stocks saw gains, 47 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 257.9 million euros – with two thirds of that in the closing auctions – up from Wednesday’s €106.1 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.11% to 132.43 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Index at high unseen since September 6
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index at high unseen since September 6

ATHEX: Banks grow, most other stocks drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks grow, most other stocks drop

ATHEX: New 12-week high for the benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: New 12-week high for the benchmark

ATHEX: Minor losses at end of week of advance
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor losses at end of week of advance

ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher once again
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher once again

ATHEX: Index reaches highest point in 11 weeks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index reaches highest point in 11 weeks