ATHEX: Bourse posts 6.88% leap in November

November proved to be a very profitable month for the Greek stock market, and not only for bank stocks, whose index soared 12.44%, but also for the benchmark, which has grabbed 6.88% from October 31. The month ended with a high-trade day due to index rebalancing and gains for most stocks, which took the main index to a new 12-week high on Thursday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,275.13 points, adding 0.31% to Wednesday’s 1,271.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.54%, ending at 3,112.62 points.

The banks index rose 0.83%, as Piraeus rose 1.62%, National earned 1.32%, Alpha advanced 0.39% and Eurobank collected 0.21%. OTE telecom jumped 2.20% and Mytilineos improved 1.55%, while Sarantis sank 2.73%, Autohellas declined 2.72%, EYDAP parted with 2.19% and Ellaktor gave up 2.02%.

In total 50 stocks saw gains, 47 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 257.9 million euros – with two thirds of that in the closing auctions – up from Wednesday’s €106.1 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.11% to 132.43 points.