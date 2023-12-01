ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index reaches new 3-month high

The Greek stock market entered December recording a new three-month high for its benchmark on Friday, even if that was on significantly reduced daily turnover, the lowest of the week. The rise of the majority of stocks came in the face of a decline by banks, with mid-caps behind the main push upward.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,280.11 points, the highest since September 1, adding 0.39% to Thursday’s 1,275.13 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.70%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.06%, ending at 3,114.37 points, as mid-caps grew 0.75%.

The banks index contracted 1.29%, as National sank 1.78%, Eurobank lost 1.69%, Piraeus conceded 1.04% and Alpha gave up 0.26%. Lamda Development grabbed 3.79%, Jumbo grew 3.74%, Quest Holdings collected 3.48% and EYDAP fetched 3.45%, while OTE telecom parted with 1.04%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 45 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 68.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €257.9 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.17% to close at 132.20 points. 

Stocks

