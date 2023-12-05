‘Christmas Basket’ to start next week

The “Christmas Basket,” the government measure presenting and comparing the prices of several seasonal goods, is returning this year, the Development Ministry announced on Monday.

Despite the temporary confusion with the original inclusion of seasonal sweets (kourambiedes and melomakarona) by Minister Kostas Skrekas, the ministry confirmed that from December 13 to January 3 the Christmas Basket will concern the prices of six categories of goods: chocolates, tsoureki buns, turkey, pork, beef, lamb and goat and New Year’s Pie (Vassilopita).

This is the second year the Christmas Basket will be activated.