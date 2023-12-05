Temporary measures extended

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance put a bill up for public consultation on Friday that provides for the extension of various measures aimed at alleviating the effects of price hikes and inflation.

The bill provides for an extension for next year, too, of the ceiling imposed on the rents of professional leases. Also extended, due to the continuation of inflationary pressures, are the Household Basket and the ceiling on the gross profit margin for basic items, both until June 30, 2024. At the same time, even more flexibility is provided to the operation of retail stores on Sundays.

In particular, Article 50 of the bill provides that owners of commercial real estate that is leased out to businesses can raise the rent on that property by a maximum of 3% from January 1, 2024 until December 31, 2024. It is recalled that a similar ceiling was applied this year as well as in 2022.

The Household Basket, established in November 2022, will be extended until June 30, 2024, in order for households to cope with everyday expenditure, as will the ceiling on the gross profit margin for food, fuel and school supplies.

For the umpteenth time, moreover, extensions are being given to the completion of investment projects subsidized by development laws. The possibility of completing investment projects that were subject to Law 3299/2004 is extended until April 1, 2024, as long as the investment entities submit an application for the certification of the completion and start of production activity of the investment by the above date. In fact, this applies even if by July 31, 2017, 50% of the approved project had not been implemented. If, however, an application is not submitted until April 1, then the affiliation decisions are automatically revoked.

The deadline for completing the investment projects that have been subject to Law 3908/2011 is extended for one year. This extension is granted if at least 25% of the eligible cost of the investment is implemented by December 31, and a relevant application is submitted by March 1.