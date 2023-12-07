ECONOMY

Athens laying groundwork for future of tourism

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said the government is trying hard to prepare an even better future for Greek tourism, boosted also by the significant resources supplied by the European Union.

“We are working intensively with a detailed plan to lay strong foundations for the future of Greek tourism, so as to create today the conditions for a new cycle of growth with a vision and goal of sustainability as well as the strengthening of social cohesion,” Kefalogianni said at the “Greek Tourism, a National Case” conference.

Focusing on the New National Strategy for Tourism, she explained that this includes policies that strengthen the sustainable development of destinations and promote innovation and diversification.

She also focused on the great opportunity presented for Greek tourism in the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Facility, in the context of which the competent ministry has planned infrastructure projects such as the upgrading of tourist ports, mountain tourism facilities, and actions that strengthen alternative forms of tourism.

 

