Investment in human resources ‘a challenge’

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Wednesday said that investment in the country’s human resources was a challenge for the long-term development of the Greek economy, during a discussion with Vassilis Kafatos, growth leader and Competence Center president at Deloitte and vice president of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, in the context of the 34th Greek Economic Summit.

Georgiadis said that investing in the workforce is a key factor in attracting investments and strengthening Greece’s development.

According to the labor minister, an important factor for a company to decide to invest in a country is being able to find the workers it needs, and this applies not only to Greece, but to all of Europe.

Recognizing that the prospects for the Greek economy are extremely optimistic, Georgiadis emphasized that Greece utilizes resources from both the Recovery Fund and the NSRF for upgrading skills and reskilling.

In this direction, the partnership between the public and private sectors is encouraged, while, at the same time, cooperation with the social partners is sought for the planning of the programs, so that they meet the needs of the modern labor market.

