HBA’s Christmas Gala to take place in London Saturday

Greece’s Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Sofia Zacharaki and the governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, Constantinos Herodotou, will address the 29th Annual Christmas Gala 2023 in London on Saturday, organized by the Hellenic Bankers Association UK.

The event, whose exclusive communications sponsor is the Kathimerini Group, will also be honored by the presence of keynote speaker Alexandros Exarchou, the vice chairman and CEO of the event’s Platinum Sponsor, Intrakat SA.

The gala will take place at Grosvenor House in Park Lane. Visit hellenicbankers.org.uk/events.

Special Event Banking

